TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday after sources confirmed to ESPN that he suffered a torn labrum.

Hargreaves had the injury confirmed after getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida.

The 2016 first-round draft pick was hurt while diving to break up a pass intended for running back Alvin Kamara in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Hargreaves finished the game with seven combined tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

After struggling in 2017, Hargreaves sat down with the coaches and was told he needed to make big improvements this offseason. He fought off rookie second-round draft picks Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart, as well as third-year cornerback Ryan Smith, during training camp to keep his starting job.

The Bucs already were without Brent Grimes on Sunday due to a groin injury, and they had to place De'Vante Harris on injured reserve last week while promoting Javien Elliott from the practice squad.

The Bucs signed cornerback Marcus Williams on Tuesday to provide some much-needed experience. Free agent Bashaud Breeland was also brought in for a visit, a source told ESPN.

Both rookie cornerbacks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis were called into action Sunday against the Saints, with Davis starting opposite Hargreaves.

In other moves, the Bucs also re-signed defensive end Will Clarke, who played 15 games for the Bucs last season, and signed tackle Jarron Jones to the practice squad.