OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens placed running back Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve on Wednesday and promoted undrafted rookie De'Lance Turner from the practice squad.

Dixon, who was Baltimore's No. 3 back, led the Ravens with 44 yards rushing and one touchdown in the 47-3 rout of the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's season opener. He suffered a knee injury toward the end of the game, which extends a troublesome trend. Three knee injuries have sidelined Dixon for 20-plus games in his three-year career.

The Ravens could bring back Dixon by midseason if he's healthy at that point. Under the designated to return rule, Dixon, a fourth-round pick in 2016, can come back after spending at least eight weeks on IR.

Dixon's injury won't affect the top of the Ravens' depth chart. Alex Collins and Buck Allen are Baltimore's top two runners.

Turner, who went undrafted out of Alcorn State, ran hard in the preseason. He rushed for 159 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

The Ravens (1-0) play at the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) on Thursday night.