GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Although he wouldn't say specifically which ligament was damaged, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he has a sprained knee and that it's been "pretty sore the last three days."

Rodgers was held out of practice on Wednesday and although he said he did not need any practice time in order to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, he could not yet commit to playing.

"I want to play obviously," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Just taking it one day at a time. See how it feels tomorrow and see how it feels Friday, Saturday and hopefully ready to go Sunday."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed no doubt that his team would face Rodgers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

"He walks on water, so I'm sure he's going to play," Zimmer said on a conference call with reporters.

Rodgers said he got through Sunday's game against the Bears largely on adrenaline and with an assurance from team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie that he could not further injury it. He returned from his first-half injury to rally the Packers from a 20-0 deficit to a 24-23 opening-night victory to match the largest comeback of his career,

"Definitely wasn't any pain meds," Rodgers said. "I'm not a big believer in general in any type of opioid or any type of pain medicine. But yeah, obviously you want to be out there. I wasn't very mobile there in the second half at all. Played like that, unfortunately, a few times in my career. Hopefully I'll be able to be back out there."

Perhaps most telling about Rodgers' mindset was when he was asked, if he can't play, about his confidence level in backup DeShone Kizer.

Said Rodgers: "Haven't even thought about that."

Rodgers' left knee has been problematic for most of his career. He tore the ACL in that knee playing basketball at age 16. He underwent ACL surgery on that knee after his first college season at Cal and then had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee following the 2015 NFL season. In some ways, however, that could benefit him because his throwing mechanics were in part build around compensating for his left-knee issues.

"I haven't had -- thankfully -- a major right knee injury, but I've dealt with a left leg injury since I was a 16 years old," Rodgers said. "So I know what it feels like to play with something like this, and hopefully I'll be at the point where I can [play] on Sunday."

"When you're dealing with some pain in that knee at 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 [years old], then yeah, you have to adjust a little bit the way you're throwing. Fortunately, doc cleaned me out a few years ago after the season and it's been excellent since then. But yeah, that definitely affects some early mechanics that become learned behaviors on the field."

Rodgers wasn't the Packers' only key offensive starter to skip practice Wednesday. Receiver Davante Adams was held out because of a shoulder injury that he said he sustained on his 51-yard catch late in Sunday night's game but believes he can play against the Vikings.

Rodgers relied heavily on Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison in the second half against the Bears. Coach Mike McCarthy called plays designed to keep Rodgers in the pocket, although Rodgers was still able to move some within the pocket.

Zimmer discussed briefly about how the Vikings' plan changes if they don't see the mobile version of Rodgers that they're used to.

"It's all hypothetical to this point," Zimmer said. "Our big thing is to kind of prepare for every scenario if he doesn't move as well, try to do these things and, if he looks like he's moving pretty well, then we have to adjust to some other parts of the game."

That version that they might get, one where Rodgers has to stay in the pocket, is actually preferred, said Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen.

"That's a good thing that they're getting the ball out quick," Griffen said. "If they're checking the ball down every time, that means they're scared to throw the ball downfield. That means they can't take big shots. In that case, they're scared of our pass rush. If a team comes in scared of our pass rush each and every week, then we're in good shape.

"Honestly, I don't care about if he's ... We know he's playing and we're going to have a great practice today and go out and execute our assignment and get ready to play Aaron. We're just getting ready to play Aaron. I don't know if he's mobile, I don't know if he can run. We don't know anything. We're just going to go in the game plan that he's running and we're going to go out there and execute our assignment."

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.