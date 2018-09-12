FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is in the concussion protocol and did not participate in practice Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in question.

Burkhead played more snaps (37) than any Patriots running back in Sunday's season-opening win, which is reflective of his place on the depth chart.

With fellow running back Jeremy Hill placed on injured reserve with a torn right ACL on Monday, the Patriots are thin at the position. James White is the top "passing back," while Kenjon Barner -- who was signed on Tuesday -- is the only other running back on the roster with a clean bill of health.

First-round draft choice Sony Michel could help, although he didn't play in the season opener as he works his way back from a procedure to drain fluid from his knee in early August. Michel was still limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's injury report.

"I'm doing all I can to prepare, whatever coach's plan is," Michel said Wednesday, in his first remarks to reporters since early August. "I don't know what his plan is, but my mindset is to prepare as if I'm playing."

Burkhead's value to the Patriots extends beyond rushing the football (he had a team-high 64 yards on 18 carries in the opener), as he is also a capable pass-catcher. With a thin situation at wide receiver, the Patriots put Burkhead on the field with White at the same time for more than 10 snaps in Sunday's opener.