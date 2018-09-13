ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones apologized to teammate Kelvin Benjamin after Jones' mother posted a tweet this week implying her son needed to help Benjamin line up before plays.

"He talked about it with me," Benjamin said Thursday. "He came and apologized for it. That really was it. Just trying to move on from it."

Kelvin Benjamin, left, caught one pass for 10 yards on seven targets in the Bills' loss Sunday. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Maneesha Jones on Monday replied to a tweet from a Buffalo-based reporter about Jones playing 94 percent of offensive snaps in last Sunday's season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, writing, "[regarding] Jones who else is skilled enough to play all Wide out positions AND tell Benjamin where to line up too ?"

The tweet was deleted Wednesday.

Zay Jones said Wednesday he did not want to talk about his mother and declined further comment, but said Thursday, "Me and KB got a great relationship. I love KB. I don't have anything against him."

Asked Thursday about his relationship with Jones, Benjamin said, "Like other receiver out there, I feel like we [are] good. I feel like as an offense, we all help each other. Not with plays and lining up, but communication."

Benjamin said Thursday he has an "awesome" comfort level with the Bills' offense, adding, "I'm the No. 1 [receiver], right? Why wouldn't I be?"

Bills coach Sean McDermott added Thursday that Benjamin is coming along and learning the Bills' offense and noted the system under first-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is new for all players. McDermott also said he was "proud of the way those two handled [the situation] as men" this week.

"That's how it should be kept, really," McDermott said. "It should start that way and end that way. These guys are young men and they can handle things inside the building. That's what teams do."

Benjamin, whom the Bills acquired last October from the Carolina Panthers for third- and seventh-round 2018 draft choices, caught one pass for 10 yards on seven targets in the Bills' 47-3 loss in the rain to Baltimore. ESPN Stats & Information credited Benjamin with one drop, which came in the end zone on a third-quarter pass from rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

"You just keep going out and playing," Benjamin said Thursday. "Nothing you can learn [from the game]. It was wet. Just had a couple of drops. Just move on. Correct mistakes that you had in the game. I don't think it was that bad. It was just a blowout."

Jones, the Bills' second-round pick in 2017, led his team with three catches for 26 yards on six targets in Sunday's defeat.