JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said his injured right hamstring is better and he thinks his chances of being able to play on Sunday against New England are improving.

"I like [his chances of playing] now since the day's been going on more and more," Fournette said Thursday afternoon. "It's feeling better and better."

Fournette did not practice for the second consecutive day but said he started running on Thursday. The plan is still for him to test the hamstring on Friday afternoon but Fournette said he expects it to a game-time decision. The Jaguars play host to the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.

"Any person would give anything to play, especially [since] it's a great football team we're going against. Just have to see.

"My main focus is to strengthen it back up, get the swelling or whatever that is in there [down], and come out Sunday and play."

Fournette was injured -- he said he felt his hamstring pop when he planted his right leg -- when he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long late in the first half of last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants. Fournette had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards before the injury.

Fournette said he feels comfortable playing Sunday even if he doesn't practice this week.

"Even when I'm not practicing I'm still in the film [room] every morning, going over things," Fournette said. "In the evening, I'm doing therapy and stuff, going over plays, running stuff like that."