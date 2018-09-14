CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

It was unclear when Johnson was hurt, but he was quickly declared out. Center Billy Price also left in the first half because of an ankle injury but was able to walk to the locker room on his own.

Johnson was replaced by a combination of Jordan Willis and rookie Sam Hubbard, who rotated into the Bengals' lineup at defensive tackle and defensive end. Although Johnson has been a longtime starter at defensive end for Cincinnati, the Bengals began moving him inside at times on third down.

Johnson has been with the Bengals since 2009 with the exemption of the 2014 season, which he spent in Tampa Bay. He was initially released during the cut to 53 players but quickly re-signed and voted a team captain 24 hours later.

Billy Price also left the game in the first half and walked to the locker room after athletic trainers examined his ankle. He was declared out of the game to start the second half.