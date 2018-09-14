DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins got bad news Friday when tests revealed that left guard Josh Sitton tore his rotator cuff and will be out for the season, a source confirmed.

The Dolphins are expected to place Sitton on injured reserve and make a corresponding roster move before Sunday's game versus the Jets.

Sitton suffered the shoulder injury by taking what coach Adam Gase called, "a weird hit" in last Sunday's win against the Titans. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

"Does it change things? Absolutely," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said about playing without Sitton.

Veteran guard Ted Larsen will step into the starting lineup in Sitton's place.

Sitton, 32, signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in March after the Chicago Bears did not pick up his option. He was one of the players Gase brought in, in hopes of changing the locker room culture.

The Miami Herald first reported Sitton's diagnosis.