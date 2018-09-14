Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi break down a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars. (0:51)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars aren't ruling running back Leonard Fournette out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

"I started running on it today," Fournette said Friday. "It feels good. So that's progress. We'll see. It's a game-time decision. ... I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on."

The team listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report because of a right hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Coach Doug Marrone also said it may be a game-time decision as to whether Fournette plays.

"He had a good day yesterday," Marrone said. "That's encouraging."

Marrone said that if Fournette plays, his snaps will not be limited. He also said he would be comfortable having only two healthy running backs available if Fournette doesn't play.

T.J. Yeldon will start if Fournette cannot, and Corey Grant would be expected to get additional work. The Jaguars also could promote Brandon Wilds from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Jaguars also have fullback Tommy Bohanon available as a ball carrier, Marrone said.

Fournette was injured -- he said he felt his hamstring pop when he planted his right leg -- when he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long late in the first half of last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.

He had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards against the Giants before the injury.