THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters' tribute to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch turned out to be a costly one.

The NFL fined Peters more than $13,000 for grabbing his crotch as he jumped backward into the end zone for a touchdown in a season opening victory over the Raiders last Monday.

"Yeah, it's a lot of money," Peters said after practice Friday. "But it was worth it."

Rams coach Sean McVay said he thought the celebration, dubbed as "The Beastmode" by Peters, was good-natured.

"He's got a close relationship with Marshawn," McVay said. "This was something that he had discussed with him before if he was going to be able to make a play like that so it was a good way for those guys to kind of have an inside joke, laugh about it and I think it all was in fun and lighthearted."

Peters, who grew up in Oakland, intercepted a pass by Derek Carr with 1:59 remaining in the game and returned it 50 yards for the score.

Marcus Peters was fined $13,000 for his Marshawn Lynch tribute celebration. AP Photo/John Hefti

Peters, acquired by the Rams in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, finished with three tackles, an interception and pass deflection in the 33-13 victory.

"It's all paying respect and loving the game of what we was playing," Peters said. "Who knows if this [is] Marshawn's last year playing in the league. S---, we was up, closed the game out, no better way to go out in Oakland, who knows the next time we'll get to play the Raiders in Oakland, they're going to Vegas in what? A year and a half?

"So it was something that was well deserved for the hometown."

Lynch, also from Oakland and to whom Peters refers as his cousin, incurred a similar fine, $11,000, in 2014 for the same gesture. Lynch was fined $20,000 for doing it again a month later.

After the Rams' victory, McVay awarded Peters with a game ball.