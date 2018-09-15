In a surprise move, the Buffalo Bills released veteran wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on Saturday after one game with the team.

Kerley played in 69 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching two passes for 7 yards. His 53-man roster spot had appeared safe given his role as the Bills' No. 3 and slot receiver.

Without Kerley, the Bills enter Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers with five wide receivers on their roster: Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes, as well as rookie sixth-round pick Ray-Ray McCloud and undrafted rookie Robert Foster. McCloud is questionable for the game because of a knee injury that kept him out of the season opener.

Editor's Picks Bills 'table-slamming' violators might be charged The Bills and law enforcement officers have made it a point of emphasis to police table-slamming this season, and violators could face criminal charges or be ejected.

Rookie first-round pick Josh Allen will make his starting debut for the Bills on Sunday.

The Bills promoted defensive tackle Robert Thomas from their practice squad on Saturday to fill Kerley's spot. The move gives Buffalo four defensive tackles active for Sunday's game after the release of Adolphus Washington this week.

Kerley, 29, signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal with the Bills this offseason. He previously played for the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.