Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a source told ESPN.

Jackson caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints but left the game with a concussion and also suffered a shoulder injury.

Jackson missed Wednesday's padded practice, but he took part Thursday and Friday while still in the protocol. If a player is far enough along in the protocol, he is permitted to practice as long as there is no contact -- one of the final stages of clearing the five-step protocol.

A player must be cleared by an independent neurological consultant in order to play on Sunday.

Jackson spent his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles, scoring 32 touchdowns from 2008-13.

He has five career 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but he struggled in his first season in Tampa, with 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs need Jackson's vertical threat against the reigning Super Bowl champions, while Ryan Fitzpatrick replaces the suspended Jameis Winston at quarterback.

