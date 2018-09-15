        <
          Doug Baldwin, Bobby Wagner out for depleted Seahawks vs. Bears

          Brady Henderson

          The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out receiver Doug Baldwin and linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

          Seattle could be without as many as six starters in all. Right guard D.J. Fluker and cornerback Tre Flowers are listed as doubtful while cornerback Shaquill Griffin is questionable.

          Wright and Baldwin have been dealing with knee injuries while Wagner (groin) showed up on the injury report this week. The situation at linebacker prompted the Seahawks to sign former Eagle Mychal Kendricks, who last week pleaded guilty to insider trading charges and faces potential prison time and league discipline.

          Kendricks is expected to play Monday night.

          Justin Coleman and Neiko Thorpe are two of Seattle's healthy cornerbacks, though the team could add one to its roster this weekend. Coleman is Seattle's nickelback.

