Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a strained hamstring, but no decision is final yet, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette, who did not practice all week, has made improvement since injuring the hamstring last Sunday, but the team knows it would be a risk to play him.

Editor's Picks Ramsey on Gronk? Expect a little of everything from the Jaguars The Jaguars say they have a "good game plan" to limit Rob Gronkowski, who had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Jaguars out to run over their enemies -- even the Patriots Jacksonville emerged from a painful AFC title game loss determined to develop a rushing attack that can close games no matter what the defense does. 1 Related

Fournette was hurt -- he said he felt the hamstring pop when he planted his right leg -- when he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long late in the first half of Jacksonville's Week 1 victory over the New York Giants.

He had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards against the Giants before the injury.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Friday that if Fournette plays, his snaps will not be limited. Marrone also said he would be comfortable having only two healthy running backs available if Fournette doesn't play.

The Jaguars on Saturday promoted running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad. Fellow back T.J. Yeldon was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue, but the team said he will play against the Patriots.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.