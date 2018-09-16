Attorneys for Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, alleging that he should be held financially responsible for her injuries in a July 10 home invasion.

McCoy's lawyers also submitted a detailed response to the Aug. 10 lawsuit that denied several of its claims, including that McCoy would "exhibit rage and often brutally beat his dog in the presence of the Plaintiff and her friends" and would "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son over minor mistakes that all young children make."

Editor's Picks Sources: Cops lack evidence against Bills' McCoy Police in Milton, Georgia, have been investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault incident for two months, but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against Bills running back LeSean McCoy, sources tell ESPN.

Cordon's claims about McCoy's alleged animal and child abuse were among statements that McCoy's attorneys targeted in a motion to strike, also filed Thursday in Fulton County (Georgia) court.

"Plaintiff's Complaint contains salacious allegations that ultimately have nothing to do with Plaintiff's claims against LeSean McCoy," McCoy's attorneys wrote in their motion to dismiss. "Plaintiff spends many paragraphs dragging Mr. McCoy through the mud, alleging that he abuses his dog and beats his son, yet, fails to allege that he is in any way responsible for the criminal acts of an unknown third party. For the reasons stated above, this Court should dismiss Plaintiff's Complaint for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

"There is a frightening ratio of irrelevant, scurrilous and inflammatory allegations compared to the allegations that supposedly support the causes of action. ... The only reason Plaintiff included the salacious allegations is to impugn Mr. McCoy's character -- with the court and in the press."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month that police in Milton, Georgia, have been investigating the armed robbery and aggravated assault against Cordon at a home McCoy owns in suburban Atlanta but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against the running back.

"There is a frightening ratio of irrelevant, scurrilous and inflammatory allegations compared to the allegations that supposedly support the causes of action. ... The only reason Plaintiff included the salacious allegations is to impugn Mr. McCoy's character -- with the court and in the press."

The NFL's investigation of the incident remains under "active review," according to a source, who added that "it is not anywhere near actionable at this time."

As police investigated possible criminal charges, Cordon's attorneys last month filed a civil lawsuit alleging McCoy "breached his duty to use ordinary care to protect Plaintiff from dangerous activities being conducted at the Residence" because he changed the security codes to the home where Cordon was living at the time of the attack and refused to provide them to her.

The lawsuit also alleged the assailant in the home invasion "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy." Cordon told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

McCoy's attorneys noted in their motion to dismiss that Cordon's lawsuit does not allege McCoy was directly responsible for the attack, knew the attacker or encouraged the attack.

"There is no alleged link between the assailant and either Mr. McCoy or Mr. [Tamarcus] Porter," McCoy's attorneys wrote. "The complaint is ridiculous and must be dismissed."

Tamarcus Porter, one of McCoy's former University of Pittsburgh teammates, was also named in the lawsuit.

McCoy played in the Bills' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, rushing seven times for 22 yards.