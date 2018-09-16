NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans were without quarterback Marcus Mariota against the Houston Texans in their home opener on Sunday. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert got the start in Mariota's relief.

Gabbert took most of the reps for the Titans during the team's pregame warmups.

Marcus Mariota warmed up before the game Sunday, but with a banged-up offensive line, the Titans opted for Blaine Gabbert. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mariota injured his elbow and lost feeling in his throwing hand as he was carrying out a run fake while executing a read-option play in a loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Tennessee hoped Mariota would be able to play, but his status regressed during the week leading up to the game.

After being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Mariota was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

He said he felt some tingling in his throwing hand and struggled to grip the ball the way he wanted to when he practiced on Thursday.

Mariota came out for pregame warmups to throw soft passes to the running backs and tight ends on seam routes. He had a glove on his right hand during warmups.

The Titans are exercising caution with Mariota, especially behind an offensive line that is without starters Taylor Lewan (concussion) and Dennis Kelly (illness).