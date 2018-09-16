Frank Gore passes Curtis Martin and becomes the 4th leading rusher in NFL history during the Dolphins' win over the Jets. (0:19)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just like he's done his whole career, Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore handed the ball to the ref and ran back to the huddle with little hoopla, even as he passed New York Jets great and fellow model of consistency Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing list in the town that Martin ran wild in.

Gore appears well on his way to eventually joining Martin (14,101 career rushing yards) in the Hall of Fame. During Sunday's game against the Jets, the Dolphins running back ripped off an 8-yard rush late in the third quarter to reach 14,102 yards. Barry Sanders is next up at 15,269 rushing yards.

Gore finished the game with 25 yards on nine carries in the Dolphins' 20-12 win.

"People said I wouldn't make it to a second contract and I'm still here," Gore told ESPN in late August. "Now I'm being mentioned with some of the greatest guys to ever play in this league. I've always strived to prove people wrong."

Gore, 35, said this past week that passing Martin "would be big," but he didn't want to relish in his success just yet. He figures he'll take more satisfaction in his accomplishments when he retires.

"If you ask him, he's not going to talk about it. He's so wired in on just helping us win," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said earlier this week. "It speaks volumes for what he's accomplished. It's unbelievable the amount of years he's played and the amount of carries he's had over his career and the success that he's had, the things that he's battled through. When you watch him practice, at his age, you can't tell."

Gore, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and the past three in Indianapolis before signing with his hometown Dolphins in March, overcame two torn ACL injuries at the University of Miami.

He has had over 1,000 rushing yards in nine of his 13 NFL seasons. Now he's the NFL's fourth all-time leading rusher.