Tyrod Taylor connects with Antonio Callaway for a 47-yard TD, but Zane Gonzalez misses the extra point that would have given Cleveland the lead. (0:28)

NEW ORLEANS -- Add Sunday in the Superdome to the list of excruciating losses in a series of excruciating Cleveland Browns losses.

This 21-18 defeat came down to two missed extra points and two missed field goals by Zane Gonzalez. The last missed field goal was from 52 yards, snapped with 8 seconds left as the Browns frantically tried to send the game to overtime.

That came shortly after Gonzalez's second missed extra point came with 1:16 left after a fourth-down, 47-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to rookie Antonio Callaway tied the game at 18.

The Browns' first victory in 631 days appeared within reach, but Gonalez had the entire team standing in disbelief when he yanked his extra point wide left.

Whether it would have mattered to Drew Brees and the Saints can be debated; New Orleans drove for the game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive to score with 21 seconds left.

But there's no debating that the 8 points Gonzalez missed took life from the Browns.

Zane Gonzalez missed two extra points and two field goals against the Saints. AP Photo/Bill Feig

They led 12-3 in the third quarter when he missed his first extra point, and he then missed a field goal in the fourth quarter that could have extended the lead to 12 points.

New Orleans rallied to go ahead 18-12, but Taylor tied the game on his dramatic fourth-down touchdown pass, only to see the missed extra point follow.

Instead of gaining some sweet relief, the Browns extended their winless streak to 19 games and added another brutal, painful, difficult loss to a ledger that grows longer with each week.