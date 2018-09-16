ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 18 of 33 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while making his NFL starting debut in a 31-20 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen, whom the Bills traded up to select with the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft, was sacked five times and finished with a 63.3 passer rating. He also ran eight times for 32 yards.

The Bills begin the season 0-2 for the first time since 2016. They have been outscored 78-23 over their first two games.

Allen completed a 57-yard pass to wide receiver Zay Jones late in the second quarter. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the pass had 64.0 of air distance from the spot of the throw to the spot of the catch. That is tied for the second-longest air distance on a completed pass since 2016, when NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking.

Allen led the Bills on a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Ivory to begin the second half, but he was intercepted later in the third quarter by Chargers safety Adrian Phillips on a throw Allen made while being wrapped up for a would-be sack. Allen was intercepted again in the fourth quarter by Chargers linebacker Kyzir White when he underthrew tight end Jason Croom.

With the Bills trailing 31-13 late in the fourth quarter, Allen completed a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown to Kelvin Benjamin.

Allen's passer rating was the worst mark in a starting debut among the four quarterbacks the Bills have drafted in the first round during the common draft era. Jim Kelly, who was a first-round pick in 1983, had a 119.8 rating in his 1986 debut for Buffalo after a stint in the USFL. J.P. Losman (first round, 2004) posted an 89.9 rating in his 2005 debut and EJ Manuel (first round, 2013) compiled a 105.5 rating in his first start as a rookie.