          Bucs' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws for 400 yards, 4 TDs in win over Eagles

          4:55 PM ET

          TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick continued to infuse his "Fitz-Magic" on the Bucs' offense Sunday, throwing for 402 yards and four touchdowns to stun the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21.

          That's now eight touchdown throws, plus a ninth rushing touchdown, and more than 800 passing yards the last two weeks for the 35-year-old backup quarterback stepping in for suspended starter Jameis Winston.

          Against the Eagles, Fitzpatrick tacked on two more deep touchdown passes. His four 50-plus yard touchdown throws tied him with Joe Namath (1972) for the most through a team's first two games in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He also became the first quarterback in Bucs history to throw four touchdowns in consecutive games, and the first to have multiple 75-yard passing touchdowns in a single game.

          On the very first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick hit DeSean Jackson for an 85-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 75-yard catch-and-run to O.J. Howard in the second quarter. The Bucs only had two plays of 50-plus yards all last season.

          Fitzpatrick then found a wide-open Chris Godwin in the end zone for an 8-yard strike and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the third quarter.

          Evans' touchdown catch, the 34th of his career, tied Jimmie Giles for the most touchdown catches in Buccaneers history, a record that's stood since 1986.

          The Bucs are now 2-0 for the first time since 2010, setting up a monster Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, before Winston returns from his three-game suspension. Neither head coach Dirk Koetter nor general manager Jason Licht has previously committed to who will start in Week 4.

