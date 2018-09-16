NASHVILLE -- On the final play of the Houston Texans' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Deshaun Watson had the chance to get his team into field goal range with 17 seconds left.

On second down from the Houston 48, Watson used every bit of that time as he dropped back, avoided two Titans defenders and completed a 31-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the middle of the field. While the pass got the Texans into field goal range, the clock ran out before Hopkins could get up. It also appeared Watson crossed the line of scrimmage prior to making the throw, but no penalty was called.

After the game, when he was asked about the play, Watson said the Titans "played good coverage" and "time ran out." When he was asked if he should have thrown the ball away with time still left on the clock, he said, "of course."

"But while you're playing ... You can sit back and sit in your seats and say that I needed to throw the ball away," Watson said. "But we tried to take a shot and we didn't have any timeouts and they guarded the sideline very well. So my instincts took over and tried to get the ball and time ran out."

Added O'Brien: "We're just trying to get it into field goal range, and just trying to -- we've got to do a better job of coaching that play up."

The Texans began the drive down three points from their own 25-yard line with 1:00 left in the game. Watson finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 310 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times.