LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was sidelined right before the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because of a groin injury.

Without a true place-kicker, the Rams improvised, with running back Todd Gurley converting two two-point conversions in the first half.

Punter Johnny Hekker handled kickoffs and did kick a 20-yard field goal to give the Rams a 11-0 lead in the second quarter.

Zuerlein was on the field for pregame warm-ups, but was not on the sideline in the first quarter.