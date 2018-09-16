        <
          Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein out with groin injury

          6:04 PM ET
          LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was sidelined right before the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because of a groin injury.

          Without a true place-kicker, the Rams improvised, with running back Todd Gurley converting two two-point conversions in the first half.

          Punter Johnny Hekker handled kickoffs and did kick a 20-yard field goal to give the Rams a 11-0 lead in the second quarter.

          Zuerlein was on the field for pregame warm-ups, but was not on the sideline in the first quarter.

