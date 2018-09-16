        <
          Darius Slay ruled out with concussion; LeGarrette Blount ejected for leaving bench

          Blount ejected early in 4th (0:27)

          LeGarrette Blount is called for a personal foul and is ejected after pushing Elijah Lee in defense of Matthew Stafford. (0:27)

          7:59 PM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Detroit Lions All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay left Sunday's game against San Francisco with a concussion and was ruled out.

          Running back LeGarrette Blount, meanwhile, was ejected in the fourth quarter after leaving the bench area and shoving Elijah Lee after quarterback Matthew Stafford was hit as he was heading out of bounds. Blount, who was not in on the play, came over from the sideline and shoved Lee in the shoulder pads.

          Slay's brain injury occurred on a 3rd-and-1 in the third quarter when he went to tackle San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Slay was on the ground for several minutes before getting up and walking to the team's medical tent at Levi's Stadium.

          After being examined in the tent, Slay walked to the locker room without his helmet.

          With Slay out, the Lions had Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson as the team's top cornerbacks.

          It's the second time in a week Slay had been examined for a concussion. He was cleared to return after going through testing in Monday's opener against the Jets.

          Prior to the injury, Slay had five tackles.

