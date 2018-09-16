GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson attributed missing a game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime to a lack of confidence after he missed two kicks earlier in Minnesota's 29-29 tie with the Packers.

In total, Carlson went 0-for-3 on field goals in Week 2, which began with a missed 48-yard field goal in the second quarter that would have brought the Vikings within four points of the Packers. Both of Carlson's kicks in overtime -- from distances of 49 and 35 yards -- sailed wide right.

"It feels terrible. Obviously I let my team down," Carlson said. "That last one was probably more just confidence after missing twice early. That's frustrating. That shorter one I should never miss like that."

Coach Mike Zimmer said he did not address Carlson individually after the game and did not have an answer questions regarding whether the Vikings will be looking for another kicker.

"It's too early. Rick and I will sit down tomorrow and we'll talk about it," Zimmer said of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. "My job is to evaluate everything that happened today, whether it was the running game, the defense or the passing game or the kicking game. We're going to evaluate all of it."

Minnesota traded up into the fifth round of the draft to select Carlson with the 167th pick in April. The rookie competed with former Viking kicker Kai Forbath during the spring offseason and throughout the first two weeks of training camp. The kicking competition effectively ended on Aug. 20 when Minnesota released Forbath after two seasons.

Four days later, Carlson missed two field goals during the Vikings' preseason win over the Seahawks. In that game, Zimmer opted to go for a 2-point conversion early in the second quarter to send a message to Carlson after he missed a field goal from 42 yards out.

"Just let him know that if he's going to miss them [field goals], I'm going to go for two," Zimmer said of Carlson in August.

The former Auburn standout couldn't remember a time where he has missed three field goals in a game while later noting that his mechanics may have played a role in the error of his delivery. As it relates to his job security, Carlson said he hopes he'll have opportunities in the future to prove that he can correct his mistakes and come through for his team when the game is on the line.

"Obviously this is my first time in this situation so I don't know," Carlson said. "It is what it is. I sure hope not. I want to be able to prove to my teammates and these guys here that I can help them. We have a long season ahead and hopefully lots of big wins and big kicks hopefully in my future."

Many of Carlson's teammates voiced support for the rookie post game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins pulled on his own ups and downs throughout his NFL career when relaying advice to the young kicker.

"I don't know anything about the psyche of kicking," Cousins said. "I just said 'tough times don't last, tough people do.' It's an old adage. I've said it to myself so many times. This league's going to test you and you're going to have mistakes, you're going to have failures. We all know that. None of us are immune to it. You just have to come back. You have to choose to be a tough person, look yourself in the mirror when you get up in the morning and say, 'Doggonit, I'm going to come back to work ready to go.' That's all you can do."