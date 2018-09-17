LOS ANGELES -- Changes to the Arizona Cardinals' lineup could be coming next week in the wake of Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, coach Steve Wilks said after the game.

"I'm not going to sit here and say right after the game what we're going to do from a personnel standpoint," Wilks said. "But I will say this, everybody will be evaluated."

That could include the quarterback.

Sam Bradford continued to struggle in his second game for Arizona, going 17-for-27 passing for 90 yards and one interception as Arizona was shut out for the first time since a 33-0 loss to the Rams last season in London.

The yardage was the fewest of his career in which he's played the entire game, and his 243 yards this season are the fewest through two games of his career.

But Wilks didn't consider replacing Bradford on Sunday with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, the coach said.

"Well, I think when you look at the climate of the game and how it was going, I don't know if it was going to make a major difference there because, again, it just wasn't one guy," Wilks said. "It was several on both sides of the ball in all three phases. Again, we'll evaluate personnel moving forward and seeing exactly what we're going to do next week as far as putting the best guys on the field."

During his postgame news conference, evaluation was a common theme for Wilks, who became the sixth coach since the merger to lose his first two games by 18 points or more, according to Elias.

The Cardinals looked dismal on all three sides of the ball. The offense didn't hit 100 yards until the fourth quarter. It gave up 432 total yards -- while gaining just 137. It also had just three first downs through three quarters.

The Cardinals have struggled mightily on third down this season. They're now 4-for-20 after going 3-for-12 against Los Angeles.

Change could also be coming on defense, which gave up 24 first downs while allowing Todd Gurley, who ran for only 42 yards, to score three touchdowns, and Brandin Cooks to catch seven passes for 159 yards.

Special teams could see changes, too, after allowing returner JoJo Natson to collect 155 total return yards -- 133 on punts and 22 on kicks.

"A lot of things we need to address moving forward across the board: personnel, everything, scheme," Wilks said. "We'll look to do that as we get back on Monday."