SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs called the fourth-quarter defensive holding call against him that negated a potentially game-changing interception "awful" because it wasn't holding and it was away from the ball.

The entire sequence left Diggs frustrated after the game, because it took away a Tracy Walker interception that would have put the Lions on San Francisco's 7-yard line with just over two minutes to play in a 30-27 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

"More frustrating because I don't think it was the right call," Diggs said. "I don't feel like you make that call at the end of the game, away from the ball, clutch time. You don't make that call. And, you know, I'm not going to get fined about it, but I wasn't happy with the call."

Editor's Picks Lions' Slay out with concussion; Blount ejected Detroit Lions All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay left Sunday's game against San Francisco with a concussion and was ruled out, while LeGarrette Blount was ejected for leaving the bench area and shoving the 49ers' Elijah Lee.

Diggs said the official he believed was supposed to throw the flag on the play told Diggs he didn't make the call. So Diggs said he thinks "that says enough."

He did, though, admit that he wants to watch the play again -- but that he has "a pretty good memory."

Lions coach Matt Patricia said he didn't see the play or the penalty; he was too busy directing Walker where to go.

"They called holding," Diggs said. "I didn't know you could hold when you jam somebody. Like I say, man, go back to work. Just try to perfect my craft and watch the film. I've already got word of what the commentators thought of it also.

"So we'll see. We'll look at it and we'll go from there."

The Lions ended up getting the ball back anyway with 1 minute, 8 seconds left in regulation and couldn't convert a last-minute drive for a tie or a win.