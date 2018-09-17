DENVER -- Denver Broncos punter Marquette King showed Sunday he isn't quite ready for bygones to be bygones when it comes to the Oakland Raiders and coach Jon Gruden.

Shortly after the Broncos defeated the Raiders 20-19 on a 36-yard field goal by Brandon McManus with six seconds remaining in the game, King took to social media. King posted a video on Twitter that included a Chucky doll with money stuffed into its mouth -- an apparent reference to Gruden and the 10-year contract the coach signed with the Raiders this offseason.

King was released by the Raiders on March 30 and there were rumors at the time that King's outspoken personality and his high profile on social media didn't mesh with Gruden's reconstruction of the team's roster. King agreed to a three-year, $7 million deal with the Broncos on April 5.

At the time King said he had not spoken to Gruden before or after his release by the Raiders, adding, "I never got a chance to talk to him. I just saw him on car commercials and stuff. [Now] I get to see him two times a year.''

King also said he didn't receive an "exact reason'' from anyone with the Raiders about why he was released. This past week when King was asked about Gruden, he simply replied, "Who's that?''

King punted four times in Sunday's game as he finished with a 44.1 net yards per punt average (51.0 gross) and he put one punt down inside the Raiders' 20-yard line.

The Broncos will face the Raiders a second time this season on Christmas Eve, in Oakland.

King was third in the NFL in net punting last season at 42.7 yards. He originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2012, and the team signed him to a five-year, $16.5 million contract extension in 2016.