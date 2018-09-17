Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson has a torn ACL in his left knee, ESPN has confirmed.

Robinson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-20 victory over the New England Patriots. NFL Network was first to report the diagnosis Monday.

Fourth-year player Josh Wells replaced Robinson and played relatively well Sunday for the Jaguars, who piled up 481 yards of total offense against the defending AFC champion Patriots despite the absence of injured star running back Leonard Fournette.

Robinson, 22, was a second-round draft pick of the Jaguars last year after starring in college at Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder started 15 games as a rookie last season.