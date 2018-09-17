Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cracked rib cartilage, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota against the Vikings, a source told ESPN.

McCoy has had this injury before, and it is not expected to sideline him very long, the source said.

ESPN earlier confirmed a report by NFL Network that McCoy had fractured ribs, but further testing Monday revealed the more definitive results.

McCoy suffered the injury in the third quarter Sunday when center Ryan Groy fell on him.

McCoy was in obvious pain while walking around the locker room after the game. The six-time Pro Bowler declined an interview request because he was having difficulty speaking.

McCoy, 30, finished the game with 39 yards on nine carries as well as four catches for 29 yards.