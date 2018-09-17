The Cleveland Browns are expected to change kickers this week after Zane Gonzalez missed four attempts that cost the team eight points in a three-point loss Sunday, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Kicker Gonzalez costs Browns in heartbreaker Sunday's 21-18 loss came down to two missed extra points and two missed field goals by Zane Gonzalez. The last missed field goal was from 52 yards, snapped with 8 seconds left as the Browns frantically tried to send the game to overtime.

Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points in the 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"It's on me 100 percent," Gonzalez said after the game. "I can't be too mad at myself because I'm the one that did it, you know what I mean? I can't blame it on [anybody] else. It sucks because we were so close to that win, and it's been so long. I just let everybody down."

It's been 631 days since the Browns last won a game. That came on Dec. 24, 2016, and although the Browns tied the Steelers on opening day this season, Gonzalez had what could have been a game-winning kick blocked in the final seconds.

The Browns selected Gonzalez in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2017 draft. He made 17 of 25 field goal attempts and 25 of 26 PATs in his rookie season.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.