New York Giants starting center Jon Halapio is out for the season after fracturing his right ankle and leg in a loss Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter when a pile of players fell on the back of his leg. The damage appears to be similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. incurred last year. It will require surgery.

Losing Halapio is a blow to a Giants offensive line that was trying to establish some continuity. They had three new starters and two others playing at different positions.

"We all love Jon. It's very sad to hear," left tackle Nate Solder said Sunday night, seemingly resigned to the news that came the following day. "He went down, and we just wish the best for him."

Halapio played guard last year, but won the starting center job over Brett Jones this summer. Jones has since been traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he started the first two games.

The Giants (0-2) have plenty of options at center. John Greco filled in for Halapio on Sunday and has experience at the position. Undrafted rookie Evan Brown impressed the Giants this summer to make the roster and they surprisingly claimed Spencer Pulley off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Pulley started all 16 games last season as a rookie.

Halapio was a feel-good story. He bounced around the league before finding a home with the Giants. He impressed late last year when he stepped in as a starter at guard in the second half of the season.

Halapio impressed this spring at center and jumped Jones on the depth chart. He took almost every first-team center snap this summer.