Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is submitting the Quandre Diggs holding call that nullified an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to San Francisco to the NFL for review.

"I always ask about any calls that come up during the game that are either questionable or maybe it's hard to see or what exactly the interpretation was or what they were looking at," Patricia said. "We'll always ask about that."

Patricia deemed Diggs' penalty was one of those plays.

Diggs had been on the other side of the field, away from the play, and believed he was jamming San Francisco tight end George Kittle when he was flagged. After the game, Diggs described the call as "awful" and was clearly disappointed with what happened.

The defensive back was baffled how the officiating crew could call holding when he was jamming the receiver. He also said he asked the official on the field who he believed should have thrown a flag and that official told Diggs he didn't throw the flag. Patricia said he told his team prior to Sunday's game he expected it to "be called tight."

"More frustrating because I don't think it was the right call," Diggs said after the game. "I don't feel like you make that call at the end of the game, away from the ball, clutch time. You don't make that call. And, you know, I'm not going to get fined about it, but I wasn't happy with the call."

The penalty nullified a Tracy Walker interception of Jimmy Garoppolo that would have put Detroit, trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter, on the 49ers 7 yard line. Instead, San Francisco punted later in the drive and the Lions couldn't convert a drive with 1 minute, 8 seconds left into game-tying or game-winning points.