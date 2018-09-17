Alex Smith is confident the Redskins can find their rhythm and turn things around after losing to the Colts. (0:42)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins added two former first-round picks at receiver Monday after failing to trade for Josh Gordon -- signing Michael Floyd and agreeing to a deal with Breshad Perriman, according to multiple sources.

Floyd, the 13th overall pick by Arizona in the 2012 NFL draft, played 11 games with Minnesota last season and was cut by New Orleans this summer. He caught 242 passes in five years with the Cardinals and has 256 overall.

He was suspended for the first four games of 2017 stemming from an extreme DUI in December 2016. He also was arrested for drunken driving in 2011 while at Notre Dame.

While Floyd was productive at times in the Saints' camp, coach Sean Payton told reporters, "I want to see his weight get down."

Perriman, the 26th pick in the 2015, struggled in Baltimore because of injuries and a lack of productivity on the field. In 27 games over three seasons with Baltimore, Perriman caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens cut him this summer.

Perriman is considered a fast receiver, having run a 4.27 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2015. But he suffered multiple injuries, including a partially torn PCL that sidelined him his rookie season. A partially torn ACL sidelined him during his second training camp. He missed the entire 2017 preseason with a hamstring injury.

He also struggled with drops, having been credited with eight since 2016 according to ESPN Stats & Information. While other receivers had more drops during this time, only one -- Kansas City tight end Demetrius Harris -- had fewer receptions.

The Redskins need the help at receiver, which is why they discussed a trade with Cleveland for Gordon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Gordon ended up joining the New England Patriots on Monday.

Washington already has two receivers on injured reserve in Trey Quinn and Cam Sims. Another backup, Maurice Harris, missed the first two games with a concussion. Starting wideout Paul Richardson, the only other speed receiver, played with a bad shoulder Sunday that he said might linger.

The Redskins' receivers have a combined 18 catches for 173 yards and no scores in the first two games combined. The team waived Jehu Chesson, who was targeted once in Sunday's loss, to make room for the new arrivals.