TEMPE, Ariz. -- Changes are coming to the Arizona Cardinals' offense.

After scoring just six points in two games, the Cardinals will reduce the size of their playbook, coach Steve Wilks said Monday.

"We got to scale back, take away a lot of the thinking and find a way just to get one win," Wilks said.

Wilks gave the directive to offensive coordinator Mike McCoy during a morning meeting.

The goal of a small playbook is for players "to be able to play fast," Wilks said. He added that mistakes happen early in the season "throughout the league in history" because players are "overthinking."

The hope, however, is to ignite a dormant offense.

Arizona is coming off a 34-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in which it gained just 137 yards and had five first downs. The Cardinals didn't cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter. Sunday's performance was a continuation from Week 1, when Arizona managed just six points.

In two games, Arizona's offense has produced just six points -- that's .75 points per quarter -- four third-down conversions, 350 total yards, 122 rushing yards and one touchdown.

One way Wilks hopes to spark his team is by using running back David Johnson more.

"We talked about that and we got to utilize David from a standpoint of getting him out of the backfield, put him in the slot, put him out there, trying to create that matchup that we need," Wilks said. "I think David's very effective when he's out in space, so we got to start utilizing him in those particular manners."

However, Wilks said the Cardinals need to do a better job of sustaining blocks so Johnson can get to the second level "where he's so effective making the guy miss."

Wilks took full responsibility for his team's struggles and said he has "total confidence" in McCoy.

"I'm not going to sit here and waver from what I still consider to be a great coaching staff," Wilks said. "You guys heard me say that numerous times. We have to find a way -- we as players and coaches -- to go out and execute and do the little things right and find a way to win the football game."

On Monday, Wilks reaffirmed his comments from Sunday after the game that he'll continue to evaluate players. He wouldn't offer further details.

"We got to make some changes," Wilks said. "That's not trying to deter from our vision and philosophy. We got to find ways to get David the ball out in space. We got to find ways to get balls to our best players. We got to be a little bit more creative in the things that we're doing, particularly based off what the defense is giving us."

However, one of those changes may not be the quarterback.

Wilks said he would have replaced starter Sam Bradford with rookie Josh Rosen on Sunday if he thought the offense's issues were solely at quarterback. Wilks said there were "numerous" issues with the offense that need to be fixed.

"Collectively, we need to get better and try to find a way to rectify these problems and be a little bit more productive on the offensive side of the ball and still try to get off the field on the defensive side of the ball to try to give these guys more opportunities," Wilks said.