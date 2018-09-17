DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick might have gotten an interception off Ryan Fitzpatrick before he played against him.

A trademark application for "FitzMagic" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last week on behalf of Minkah Fitzpatrick. The intention is to use FitzMagic to sell merchandise and apparel.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's role in filing the trademark wasn't significant. It was primarily handled by his marketing team/representatives.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has ruled headlines over the first two weeks of the NFL season by lighting up the box score, starting 2-0 and wearing his teammate DeSean Jackson's outfit to a postgame news conference on Sunday. He has been called "FitzMagic" by many, including several recent newspaper headlines.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has had a strong start to his NFL career, as well, providing tight coverage and strong tackling with the 2-0 Dolphins while playing slot cornerback and safety.

It's worth noting that FitzMagic has been a nickname used for Minkah Fitzpatrick since his New Jersey high school days.

The Sports Biz first reported the trademark application.