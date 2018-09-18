Russell Wilson drops back to pass and Khalil Mack forces his way towards Wilson and comes up with the strip sack, but Seahawks recover. (0:29)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears defense is making life miserable for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Five different Bears' defenders sacked Wilson in the opening 30 minutes of Monday night's matchup at Soldier Field, including All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, who was also credited with a forced fumble that Seattle ultimately recovered.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Bears blitzed Wilson five times in the first half and pressured him on 37 percent of his dropbacks.

The Seahawks, who are without starting wide receiver Doug Baldwin, had just five first downs and 79 total net yards as Chicago led 10-3 at halftime.

Wilson is now the first quarterback to be sacked 11 times within the first two games of the season since Chad Henne was in 2014.

The Bears' defense had a similar start last week in Green Bay, recording four quarterback sacks and nine pressures through two quarters before ultimately squandering a 20-point lead and losing 24-23.