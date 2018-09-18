FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran wide receiver Brice Butler, who spent parts of three seasons with the club before signing with the Arizona Cardinals last spring as a free agent.

Wow, never thought this would go down, but God's will always wins! Dallas y'all ready to make this thing happen!?!! I'm backkkkk!! #Duffingtonpost #XiX pic.twitter.com/wYoq5rtcvX — Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) September 18, 2018

With the addition of Butler, the Cowboys have seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster, joining Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Terrance Williams, Tavon Austin and Michael Gallup.

To make room for Butler, undrafted rookie safety Tyree Robinson has been released, sources told ESPN, which is a sign the Cowboys believe starting safety Xavier Woods will be able to make his season debut Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Woods missed the first two games with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

When asked why the Cowboys potentially needed a seventh receiver, coach Jason Garrett said Monday: "Just to be deeper there. If he's available, he's someone we like. He's done some good things for us."

In 2015, the Cowboys acquired Butler in a trade from the Oakland Raiders. In 36 games with the Cowboys, he caught 43 passes for 794 yards and 6 touchdowns. He joined the Cardinals on a two-year deal but was among their final cuts.

The Cowboys have said they will go with a committee approach in their quest to replace Dez Bryant, the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown catches who was cut in April, but now have to figure out how to work a deep rotation.

Williams, a starter in his first five years with the Cowboys, has two catches for 18 yards in the first two games and has played only 29 of 117 offensive snaps.