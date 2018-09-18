COSTA MESA, California -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget is suing his former trainer for $15 million in damages due to lost wages, pain and suffering caused by his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a document filed in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday.

The person named in the suit is former Canadian Olympic bobsledding team member Ian Danney, who Liuget claims is responsible for the consequences of injecting him with a substance banned by the NFL. Liuget is currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

According to the 18-page document, Danney told Liuget he was using a high dose of an over-the-counter, anti-inflammatory to treat Liuget's pain following a Chargers game last season, stemming from prior breaks in the metatarsals in both feet.

However, Liuget claims that Danney lied, injecting him with a banned NFL substance. The suit also claims that Danney injected Liuget with another product that required a prescription without Liuget having a prescription.

According to the suit, both injections occurred in California, where Danney does not have a license to administer injections of any sort or a license to practice any kind of therapy.

Liuget says as a result of the injections he failed an NFL-administered drug test for the first time in his seven-year career.

Liuget was suspended earlier this year in March and is eligible to return for his team's Week 5 contest against the Oakland Raiders.

Selected No. 18 overall by the Chargers in the 2011 draft, the 28-year-old Liuget has recorded 260 combined tackles and 22.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons.