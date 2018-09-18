        <
          Redskins put RB Rob Kelley on injured reserve

          5:56 PM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
          The Washington Redskins placed Rob Kelley on injured reserve, their third running back to end up on this list.

          The team also officially announced the signings of receivers Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd.

          Kelley injured a toe in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley might require surgery and would be sidelined at least four weeks. Now that he's on injured reserve, Kelley can't come off for at least eight games.

          The Redskins also have running backs Derrius Guice and Byron Marshall on injured reserve. Guice is lost for the year with a torn ACL, but Marshall, who sprained a knee, should be ready to return after the eighth game.

          Kelley carried four times for 8 yards in two games. He also played fullback on occasion when the Redskins used I-formation.

          Samaje Perine becomes the third running back behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. Perine has struggled with fumbling issues, both last season and in training camp.

