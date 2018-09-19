ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday said the team's stance has not changed about running back LeSean McCoy's ongoing legal situation.

"Nothing has changed as far as we're concerned," McDermott said. "We've gotten the information that we need at this point. There's no crystal ball. Nobody has a crystal ball. We're just going to take it one day at a time right now."

McDermott said McCoy contacted him Tuesday after Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of McCoy's 6-year old son, filed an affidavit in Fulton County (Ga.) court supporting an active lawsuit against McCoy by his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. The lawsuit accuses McCoy of abusing his son and being at fault for a July 10 home invasion in which Cordon was injured.

McCoy's attorneys last week filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and a motion to strike Cordon's claims of child abuse while denying the allegations. McCoy released a statement Tuesday calling claims made in Maisonet's affidavit as "provably false" and "outrageously inaccurate."

The NFL and the Bills did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

McDermott declined to reveal Tuesday whether the Bills have investigated claims made against McCoy other than by speaking to him.

"He's done everything that I've asked him to do," McDermott said. "Other than that, nothing's really changed in terms of where we were in training camp. I've been pleased with the way he's handled himself from the start of training camp all the way through, and I look forward to having him on the field this week."

McCoy wore a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice. McDermott said McCoy would be limited in practice because of an injury to rib cartilage he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.