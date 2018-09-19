Saquon Barkley said Wednesday the New York Giants know they are better than their 0-2 record and unlike the team's critics, the team isn't overreacting to its start to the season.

"Yeah I don't think we feel like we're a much better team than that, I think we know we're a much better team than that. I think we know that we're so close," the rookie running back said.

"In this locker room, no one is overreacting. I mean obviously I'm active on social media so I think a lot of people outside of this locker room and outside this building who are reacting. We are aware 0-2 is not a great start, but it's not the worst thing possible.

"It's not like our season is over, like you said, it's not college, it's not college football. It's not like the year's over. We got to continue to work and continue to grind and believe in each other and this could turn out to be a great year."

Barkley said the Giants can't let negative comments on social media affect their preparation.

"People are going have negative comments. People are going to have negative things to say, but at the end of the day it doesn't matter what other people's opinions are. You can't really let outside factors dictate how you prepare yourself as a team and we have a strong belief in this team, especially in this locker room. We got to continue to have that belief," he said.

The Giants have scored just 28 combined points in their 0-2 start, which Barkley admitted was surprising.

"I guess you can say I'm a little surprised, because if you just look at the talent around us and the coaching staff, we should be producing, but that's football. It's going to take us some time to figure it out. Hopefully we can get back to practice this week and continue to get better from this week. I think once we get clicking, all the rest of the noise will be put in the past," he said.

The Giants' offense might not be clicking, but it's not Barkley's fault. He had a dazzling 68-yard touchdown run in the Giants' 20-15 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and set a franchise record with 14 receptions in last Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.