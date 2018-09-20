Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 3

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 3.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your team:

AFC EAST

Running back LeSean McCoy (cracked rib cartilage) and wide reciver Kelvin Benjamin (hip) were both limited in practice Wednesday. McCoy wore a noncontact jersey and said he would decide by Friday or Saturday whether he is able to run full speed without pain in Sunday's game at Minnesota. If he cannot play, Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory likely would split carries. Coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin had a "little bit of a hip" that did not seem to obviously hamper him when reporters were at practice Wednesday. -- Mike Rodak

Safety Reshad Jones suffered a right shoulder injury Sunday and missed practice on Wednesday. The good news is it isn't the same left shoulder that he had surgery on in 2016. Coach Adam Gase considers Jones "day-to-day" and he's hoping Jones progresses enough to play on Sunday vs. the Raiders. DeVante Parker was a full participant in practice again Wednesday and is expected to make his season debut Sunday. Gase held him out one more week to be safe as Parker recovers from a broken middle finger. -- Cameron Wolfe

Starting safety Patrick Chung and starting defensive end Trey Flowers both left Sunday's loss in Jacksonville with concussions, and they didn't practice on Wednesday. Given the often unpredictable nature of concussion recoveries, the Patriots have to plan being without them, while starting right tackle Marcus Cannon is still being held back by a calf strain and might need more time. Chung's value to the Patriots was summed up by coach Bill Belichick, who said, "We're fortunate that we have one Pat Chung. To have two Pat Chung's would be pretty much impossible, so it would be multiple people to do all the things that he does." -- Mike Reiss

Saftey Marcus Maye (foot) is not expected to play Thursday night, which will be his third straight game on the sideline. Once again, Doug Middleton will start for Maye, whose injury is more serious than initially reported. The pass defense has held up well in his absence. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Running back Alex Collins missed Wednedsay's practice with an illness. If this was serious, Baltimore would've likely made a move to add another running back. The only healthy back with experience is Javorius Allen. The bigger concern is the run defense. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) likely will be out Sunday, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, which leaves Baltimore with four healthy defensive linemen. That could prove a problem against Denver and the NFL's No. 2 rushing attack. -- Jamison Hensley

Center Billy Price is in a walking boot with a foot injury that will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning Trey Hopkins will take his spot. But it's a mystery who will take Hopkins' place if he goes down. Guard Clint Boling could be a candidate to move over in an emergency. Meanwhile, running back Giovani Bernard is prepared to shoulder the workload for Joe Mixon, who had a procedure done on a knee and is out for at least two weeks. Mixon said his timetable to return is essentially when he feels comfortable running and making cuts again without pain. -- Katherine Terrell

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss his second game, and linebacker Christian Kirksey is doubtful, which means the defense will be without its second-best pass-rusher and best overall linebacker. The defense played well without them when facing the Saints' Drew Brees on Sunday; it may find the same success against Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold on Thursday. -- Pat McManamon

Guard David DeCastro is in danger of missing his second straight game with a fractured hand that hasn't fully healed. Teammate Alejandro Villanueva said DeCastro will be fine after he left the practice field in pain Wednesday. But corner Joe Haden (hamstring) should be available for Monday night against the Bucs. The hamstring is no longer a major issue, as Haden looks to practice in full this week. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Jadeveon Clowney (back) was again a limited participant in the Texans' Wednesday practice. The defensive end missed Sunday's loss to the Titans with the injury, and head coach Bill O'Brien said it's too early in the week to know whether Clowney will play in Week 3. -- Sarah Barshop

Take your choice: Receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (foot/hamstring) or safety Clayton Geathers (knee/elbow). All four players did not practice Wednesday. Hilton is the biggest concern for the Colts because he leads the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (129). Durability has been a strongsuit of Hilton, as he has missed only two games in his six-plus years in the NFL. -- Mike Wells

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returned to practice for the first time since getting hurt in the season opener, and that's good news for his chances of playing on Sunday. Losing left taclke Cam Robinson to a torn left ACL was a blow, but the team believes it'll be OK with fourth-year player Josh Wells stepping in as the starter. Still, expect the Jaguars to give him help -- a tight end lined up next to him or backs chipping, for example -- against Titans pass-rusher Brian Orakpo on Sunday. Two of Orakpo's seven sacks last season came against the Jaguars. -- Michael DiRocco

The biggest injury question mark for the Titans involves quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow). Mariota is experiencing tingling in two of the fingers on his right hand. The discomfort is keeping him from gripping the ball, though he seemed to be more comfortable throwing during the open portion of practice on Wednesday. Coach Mike Vrabel said he is going to monitor the situation and make a decision at the end of the week. Vrabel indicated that he is comfortable going with backup Blaine Gabbert if he has to. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Quarterback Case Keenum on knee soreness that kept him out of Wednesday's practice: "I woke up Monday a little sore, so I could have practiced today, I wanted to practice, but they wouldn't let me ... Come back and be ready to go [Thursday]." Chad Kelly worked with the starting offense Wednesday, including the team's walk-through. Keenum reiterated, however, he expects to practice the remainder of the week and play Sunday in Baltimore. Meanwhile, cornerback Adam Jones (thigh), linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion) did not practice. Coach Vance Joseph said he was "hopeful" Jones and Marshall would be ready to play Sunday in Baltimore. Veldheer is in the concussion protocol, and Joseph said the OT has not yet been cleared for additional activity. It was the first practice of the season the Broncos have had any players held out due to injuries. -- Jeff Legwold

Safety Eric Berry looks to be at least another week away from playing after he missed practice on Wednesday. The defense took another hit when its most versatile lineman, Chris Jones, sat out practice because of a groin strain. Not having Jones would be a problem on Sunday against the 49ers. The Chiefs don't have much depth on the defensive line, and Jones has played in more snaps this season than any of their other linemen. -- Adam Teicher

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin was a game-time decision not to play last week against the Bills due to a foot injury. However, the Miami product was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, an indication that the Chargers could have their speedy receiver available when they face one of the top defenses in the league in the Battle of Los Angeles on Sunday. -- Eric D. Williams

Rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall is not expected to play in Miami this weekend as the second-round draft pick continues to rehab his injured left ankle. Hall was injured in the season opener against the Rams and missed last weekend's game at Denver. The Raiders had to put nose tackle Justin Ellis on injured reserve with a foot injury last week, and they signed a pair of defensive tackles in Clinton McDonald and Johnathan Hankins. McDonald responded with two pressures in 32 pass-rush snaps in Denver, per Pro Football Focus. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Linebacker Sean Lee did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury that cropped up late in the win against the Giants, raising some question to his availability this week. He could have returned to the game if necessary, according to coach Jason Garrett, but the team opted to hold him out. The Cowboys went 1-4 in the five games Lee missed last season with hamstring strains, but they feel they are better protected at linebacker with the additions of Leighton Vander Esch and Joe Thomas this season. Lee was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. -- Todd Archer

Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) and cornerback Eli Apple (groin) didn't practice Wednesday. Apple said he's still sore and Vernon already has missed the first two games of the season. Both are in doubt for Sunday. -- Jordan Raanan

Two of the Eagles' top running backs, Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), missed practice Wednesday. Coach Doug Pederson called both day-to-day, but he suggested Ajayi is closer to a return. The read here is that Sproles is in jeopardy of missing another week, while Ajayi's status will be decided closer to game day. Corey Clement had 85 total yards and a touchdown against the Bucs, and he should continue to see a boost in production with his backfield partners ailing. -- Tim McManus

Left guard Shawn Lauvao has a bad calf that could force him to miss a few games, coach Jay Gruden said. Lauvao has missed 22 games combined the past three seasons because of injuries, going on injured reserve with a neck injury for the final seven games of 2017. If Lauvao, who struggled vs. the Colts last week, doesn't play, then starting center Chase Roullier will move to left guard, while Tony Bergstrom will start at center. The Redskins did not do an adequate job of addressing their interior depth, and it could cost them early, as right guard Brandon Scherff also is dealing with a knee issue. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears head into their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals remarkably healthy. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who is recovering from a broken forearm, was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday. It seems the Bears' only issue on the health front is getting Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith into better game shape after both went through holdouts. -- ESPN.com staff

As expected, cornerback Darius Slay didn't practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion Sunday against San Francisco. That the Lions re-signed DeShawn Shead is also a sign that the All-Pro might not be ready for the Patriots on Sunday -- and that has to be concerning for Detroit's ability to handle outside receivers (particularly if Josh Gordon ends up playing). It's going to bear watching the rest of the week, since concussions are hard to predict. Detroit did get some better news in that defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and offensive lineman T.J. Lang (back) participated on a limited basis. The Lions could use the two veterans against one of the NFL's top teams. Returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder) was also limited, but there's no reason at this point to think he won't be available. -- Michael Rothstein

The Packers' pass defense struggled after cornerback Kevin King dropped out of Sunday's game against the Vikings because of a groin injury. It sounds like they'll have to figure out a way to play without him this week against the Redskins. Coach Mike McCarthy said King would be "hard-pressed" to play this week, although he does not believe it's a long-term injury. -- Rob Demovsky

For the first time since the 2017 postseason, Pat Elflein was listed as a full participant on the injury report. If the second-year center continues to practice in full on Thursday and Friday, there's a possibility he will return in Week 3 against Buffalo. Running back Dalvin Cook suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that he equated to a "cramp," but it appears to be more than that, as it kept him out of practice three days later. Cook said he's taking things "day by day" and will see how he feels at the end of the week. Everson Griffen (knee), Rashod Hill (ankle), Marcus Sherels (chest) and David Morgan (knee) were held out of Wednesday's practice. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Anytime wide receiver Julio Jones pops up on the injury report, it raises some eyebrows. Well, Jones did not practice Wednesday while sidelined by a calf injury. There was no indication of Jones being injured in last week's win over Carolina, so we'll see how his status plays out. Jones joined running back Devonta Freeman (knee), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin), and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) as not practicing, as the Falcons continued preparation for the Saints. -- Vaughan McClure

The Panthers suffered two injuries in the secondary on Sunday: cornerback Donte Jackson with a strained groin and safety Da'Norris Searcy a concussion. Replacing Searcy with rookie Rashaan Gaulden or Colin Jones is easier than replacing Jackson, who has played well. The hope is that Jackson can practice on Thursday and be ready for the Bengals. -- David Newton

Starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot) and linebacker Manti Te'o (knee) both missed practice Wednesday. It's too early to determine if either is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game at Atlanta, but Davison was also held out last week. The Saints signed veteran defensive tackle Jay Bromley to add depth at the position. He had a solid summer performance in New Orleans before missing the 53-man cut. -- Mike Triplett

Defensive tackle Beau Allen left Sunday's game against the Eagles with a foot injury and did not return. The Bucs have not practiced yet for the week with a Monday night game on tap, so Allen's status is up in the air, but considering Vita Vea hasn't returned from his calf injury and Mitch Unrein is on injured reserve with a concussion, the Bucs could be very thin along their interior defensive line. Safety Chris Conte left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return, leaving the Bucs' young defensive backfield with even less experience. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury, but coach Steve Wilks said he expects Fitzgerald to play Sunday against Chicago. However, whether Fitzgerald plays may not make much of a difference if he's ineffective with a sore hamstring. Fitzgerald was taken out of last week's game against Los Angeles because of the injury; he said afterward that he could've continued to play but wouldn't have been effective. That issue may carry over into this weekend's game -- and potentially beyond -- if the injury lingers. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein injured his groin during pregame warm-ups last week, and he could be sidelined between three and six weeks, coach Sean McVay said. The Rams signed Sam Ficken, who also filled in for three games last season, to take over the position. Zuerlein's absence means the Rams are likely to alter their offensive game plan in certain situations, given Zuerlein's extraordinary ability to make field goals from 50-plus yards. "There is a little bit of a different mindset," McVay said. "But by no means does that mean you don't have confidence in Sam." -- Lindsey Thiry

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is still dealing with a deep thigh bruise that kept him out last week against Detroit, but he was able to participate on a limited basis in Wednesday's practice. Goodwin's absence has made it tough on the Niners' passing game, as the other pass-catchers have struggled to separate against man coverage. He's day-to-day this week, but the 49ers are hopeful he'll be back Sunday against Kansas City. Safety Jaquiski Tartt is in a similar situation, as he is dealing with a shoulder injury that's bothered him the past two weeks, and he did not practice Wednesday. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks still could be without receiver Doug Baldwin for at least another week, but All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to play Sunday against Dallas after missing Monday night's game with a groin injury. While Seattle's linebacker corps may not be fully intact yet -- as K.J. Wright didn't practice Wednesday -- the team expects to have Wright's replacement, newly signed Mychal Kendricks, available this week, as he continues to appeal a suspension for his connection to insider trading. The team was pleased with how Kendricks (three tackles, sack, pass defensed) played Monday night after practicing with the team for only two days. He gives the Seahawks starting experience -- at least while he's still available -- that was noticeably lacking in rookie Shaquem Griffin when he started in the opener for Wright. -- Brady Henderson