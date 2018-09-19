NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans were hoping for progress for injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, but he still feels tingling in two of the fingers on his throwing hand from when he was sidelined by an elbow injury in the season opener.

Mariota was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday last week and didn't start Tennessee's Week 2 game. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota's status remains about the same after practice on Wednesday.

According to Mariota, the team trainers said the injured nerve that is causing the tingling needs time to settle down because, like a guitar string, it has been "kind of strummed." Each day for Mariota starts with him contracting and expanding his hand to see how it feels.

When Mariota came out for practice on Wednesday, he had a glove on his throwing hand with the index and middle fingers cut out of it. Mariota was trying to experiment with what would work so he can grip the ball.

Unlike the final two practices last week, Mariota threw the ball during the individual period of practice on Wednesday. His first couple of throws were wobbly, but once Mariota settled in the throws had a better spin on them.

Although he was encouraged by the velocity he had on his throws, Mariota still knows it's a day-to-day process.

"It's getting better, but it is frustrating," he said. "It is hard because it's one of those things where you can't really do a whole lot. ... I think it's close but we are going to take it one day at a time."

Vrabel said the Titans are preparing for whatever happens in the next few days before they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he will make the best decision he can for the team later in the week.

Blaine Gabbert started last weekend and was 13-for-20 for 117 yards and a touchdown during a 20-17 victory over Houston.