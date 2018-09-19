OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens were fined $200,000 by the NFL on Wednesday for violations of the coach-to-player communications policy during preseason games this year.

The league's policy prohibits multiple players from being on the field simultaneously wearing helmets that allow communication with coaches.

In a team-released statement, the Ravens said: "The Ravens' equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the preseason.

"Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time."

This is the third time in the past eight years that the Ravens have been disciplined for breaking NFL rules.

In June, Baltimore forfeited the final two days of organized team activities for contact during pass coverage drills. The Ravens were reportedly fined $100,000, and coach John Harbaugh was docked $50,000.

In 2010, which was Harbaugh's third season, Baltimore had to cancel the final week of OTAs, which amounted to two special-teams practices, after six players complained to the players' union about late meetings and two others reported being held too long on the field after practice. For that infraction, the Ravens were docked $343,057, while Harbaugh was hit with a $137,223 fine.