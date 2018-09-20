Steelers WR Antonio Brown explains why he has been so frustrated by the winless start to the season. (0:34)

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is still fired up.

The All-Pro wide receiver addressed the media for nearly 10 minutes from his Steelers locker Thursday and was on the offensive for most of them.

"You guys don't know me at all," Brown said. "You guys just write what you think gonna get hits. Everyone in this locker room knows what I stand for, knows what I'm about. I'm committed to this program and this organization. I'm fully here. I go to work every day, about my business, and I don't take it for granted. My business is winning here. I come here to win. We ain't winning, you damn right I'm pissed off."

Brown admits his "trade me" tweet to a former Steelers employee was a bad decision that became a distraction, but he doesn't apologize for a sideline flare-up with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. Brown said that was born out of frustration with the deficit during last Sunday's game, which Pittsburgh lost 42-37 to Kansas City.

He missed Monday's workday for a personal matter that he said he conveyed to coach Mike Tomlin ahead of time. "Obviously [Tomlin] knew where I was at," Brown said.

Tomlin met with Brown on Tuesday and levied undisclosed discipline on Wednesday.

The Steelers are 0-1-1 as they prepare to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

"I'm not on the sideline begging for the ball or making statements as you guys make," Brown said Thursday. "I'm pissed off. We're losing. We suck."