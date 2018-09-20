ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, will hold a news conference Friday in Georgia to explain why she is certain McCoy was involved in a July 10 home invasion in which an unknown assailant injured her.

Cordon's attorneys announced Thursday that she will offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the intruder at a home owned by McCoy outside Atlanta where Cordon was living at the time.

"While Mr. McCoy maintains that he has been very forthcoming with his teammates and with his coaches, he has not provided any information whatsoever to the City of Milton Police, or assisted in the criminal investigation in any way, which will be discussed at [Friday's] press conference as well," her attorneys said.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month that Milton police have been investigating the armed robbery and aggravated assault against Cordon but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against him. The NFL's investigation of the incident remained under "active review," a source told Schefter, who added that "it is not anywhere near actionable at this time."

Cordon filed a civil lawsuit in Fulton County against McCoy and his former University of Pittsburgh teammate Tamarcus Porter in August, claiming he should be held financially responsible for allowing the attack to happen at his home.

The lawsuit also alleged the assailant "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy." Cordon told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

"There is no alleged link between the assailant and either Mr. McCoy or Mr. Porter," McCoy's attorneys wrote last week in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. "The complaint is ridiculous and must be dismissed."

Cordon's lawsuit also claimed McCoy physically abused his son and his dog. Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of McCoy's 6-year old son, filed an affidavit in the case Tuesday supporting Cordon's claim of McCoy abusing his son.

"Similar allegations of physical abuse and aggressive behavior by Mr. McCoy has been alleged by other women as well, including, but not limited to, his son's mother," Cordon's attorneys wrote in their statement Thursday.

The NFL did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday about Maisonet's affidavit.

McCoy's attorneys last week filed a motion to strike Cordon's claims of child abuse while denying the allegations.

"There is a frightening ratio of irrelevant, scurrilous and inflammatory allegations compared to the allegations that supposedly support the causes of action," their motion said. "The only reason Plaintiff included the salacious allegations is to impugn Mr. McCoy's character -- with the court and in the press."

McCoy released a statement Tuesday calling statements made in Maisonet's affidavit as "provably false" and "outrageously inaccurate."

He continued to defend himself Wednesday.

"It's ridiculous," he said. "I love my son. Anybody that knows me or ever has seen me around my boy, they know what type of relationship we have. ... But we're in court with everything. We'll see what happens."

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Maisonet said that McCoy's son came to her saying he saw McCoy hit his ex-girlfriend in the face twice. That allegation was not included in Maisonet's affidavit.

"In this world, with social media, you can say what you want," McCoy said Wednesday. "The cameras and everybody will take it and run with it. I can't control that. The only thing I can control is being a great dad and being the person [I] potentially grew up to be. That's all I can do."

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the team's stance regarding the running back's ongoing legal situation has not changed and that he looks forward to McCoy playing Sunday.

"We've gotten the information that we need at this point," McDermott said. "There's no crystal ball. Nobody has a crystal ball. We're just going to take it one day at a time right now."