JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette says his injured right hamstring feels much better than it did last week and he hopes he'll be able to get back on the field for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

"I feel a lot better," Fournette said Thursday. "Like, way better."

Fournette practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday was the first time he was able to practice in any capacity since he got injured late in the first half of the season opener.

"It felt good out there," Fournette said. "It's getting back into a rhythm. We'll see [about playing against the Titans].

"It's up to the coaches at this point. It's still early in the season."

Fournette also said last Thursday that his hamstring was improving. However, he didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was told Saturday he wasn't going to play against the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Blake Bortles said on Wednesday that he liked what he saw from Fournette in practice.

"He looked good," Bortles said. "Just watching him, it looked like he was Leonard. He was flying around, making some good plays. He got some touches and looked good."

Fournette said he's getting daily treatment and is able to run and cut but hinted that the coaching staff is going to be ultra-cautious with him this week.

"Mentally I felt like I was ready [to play last week against New England] but just don't want to rush anything," he said. "It's a long season. Still the beginning of the season. We have all the time."

Fournette ran for 41 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 14 yards against the Giants before his injury.