NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans saw improvement from quarterback Marcus Mariota during practice Thursday, but offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said they'll still take it "day by day and see where he is on Sunday."

During the practice, Mariota was able to drive the football down the field for the first time since injuring his elbow in the season opener. Although he still had a modified glove on his throwing hand that had the index and middle fingers cut out, Mariota threw to receivers running deeper routes during the open portion of practice.

"I think he has gotten better every day, but today was the best he's thrown the ball since what occurred against Miami," LaFleur said. "... I've never had anything like this. It's weird because from him, it doesn't hurt him at all. I am sure it's frustrating to him like it is to everybody."

Getting Mariota to throw the deep passes and still maintain his mechanics is important for accuracy and velocity. That he was also able to hit his receivers in stride across the middle of the field from 10-15 yards away was an encouraging sign for the team.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota took the majority of the reps during practice, though he was listed as limited. Vrabel said Mariota's status is the same as it was last week.

"I would say that Marcus is better," Vrabel said. "It felt like he threw the ball better today. It's moving in the right direction."