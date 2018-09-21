ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, said in a news conference Friday in Georgia that other women have contacted her about McCoy with allegations of physical abuse or aggressive behavior.

"In addition to Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of LeSean's son, other women have contacted me about how LeSean has physically abused them, taken back gifts he has given them and exhibited other aggressive behavior toward them and towards his child," Cordon said. "I am grateful for everyone who has contacted me about their experiences, and I hope that by seeing myself and Ms. Maisonet come forward, they too will gain the strength to come forward as well."

Although Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, said "other women" have contacted Cordon about McCoy's past behavior, she declined to answer whether McCoy physically abused Cordon.

Graham said there are about four or five other women who have contacted Cordon or Maisonet.

Maisonet filed an affidavit Tuesday in Fulton County court supporting Cordon in her lawsuit against McCoy. The suit claims he should be liable for a July 10 home invasion in which Cordon was allegedly beaten and robbed of jewelry that Cordon's attorneys said McCoy had previously asked her to return.

"[McCoy] is not helping. He's not giving up any information with the security cameras that we've asked," Cordon said. "He simply is just -- I don't know. I don't know what he's doing.

"To be clear, I believe LeSean McCoy was involved in the attack. The LeSean McCoy that I know behind closed doors is totally different than the LeSean McCoy in front of cameras."

Cordon's attorneys said Friday they could not reveal any direct evidence linking McCoy to the home invasion. Cordon raised her reward to $40,000 on Friday for information leading to an arrest of the intruder in the case.

Graham said the NFL has not contacted Cordon since the attack. The NFL on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In her lawsuit, Cordon also accuses McCoy of physically abusing his 6-year old son, a claim Maisonet echoed in her affidavit.

McCoy's lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and strike her claims about child abuse. McCoy has also denied the allegations.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month that Milton police have been investigating the armed robbery and aggravated assault against Cordon but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against McCoy. The NFL's investigation of the incident remained under "active review," a source told Schefter, who added that "it is not anywhere near actionable at this time."

The Bills continued to stand by McCoy after Maisonet's affidavit. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday "nothing has changed" from the team's perspective but added he could not predict future developments in the case.