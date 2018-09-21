Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi think the Jaguars will get it done against the Titans, with Tennessee battling the injury bug. (0:46)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Five Jacksonville Jaguars players -- including running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- are questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fournette missed last week's game with a right hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. He will likely be a game-time decision.

Ramsey was added to the injury report on Friday with ankle soreness.

In addition, running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe), and right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) also are questionable.

"We've been playing a lot of tough games," coach Doug Marrone said. "Players are doing the best job they can to get themselves ready to go, but we played a home opener in New York. We played a home opener here. Now we've got a divisional opponent.

"When you look at it a lot of teams are going through the same thing, just trying to keep everybody as healthy as they possibly can."

Fournette participated in every drill during the media viewing portion of practice on Friday. Yeldon did not do any drill that involved cutting. However, Marrone said the team does not have to test those injuries on Saturday or Sunday the way they did with Fournette last weekend.

Ramsey did not suffer an injury on Friday but rather experienced soreness in his ankle. Hayden also was added to the report on Friday after getting his toe stepped on during the short practice.

Marrone said he wasn't overly optimistic or pessimistic about any of the players' chances of playing.

"I'm like O-for when I try to judge it," Marrone said. "I just think we've still got a lot of time so we'll just see where we're at."